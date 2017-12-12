Donovan McNabb, Warren Sapp also named in NFL Network sexual harassment suit

NFL Network suspended three prominent analysts this week in the wake of a sexual assault lawsuit being filed, and the allegations also involve two other well-known former NFL players who were formerly employed by the network.

The wrongful termination suit filed by Jamie Cantor, who worked as a wardrobe stylist for NFL Network, names Donovan McNabb and Warren Sapp in addition to Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor (the three analysts who have been suspended). According to a copy of an amended complaint that was filed on Monday and obtained by Deadspin, Cantor claims Sapp came into the restroom where she was preparing clothes, urinated in front of her and said, “Sorry mama, but your office shouldn’t be our sh–ter.” Cantor also said Sapp gave her sex toys as Christmas gifts three years in a row and showed her nude photos of women he claimed to have slept with.

Cantor says McNabb sent her extremely explicit text messages, which can be read in the amended complaint but are too inappropriate to be featured here.

Faulk is accused of asking Cantor personal questions about her sex life and physically assaulting her.

As time went on, Mr. Faulk became more aggressive, such as inviting Plaintiff to his hotel room, stroking and pulling out his genitals in front of her, pointing to his crotch and asking Plaintiff, “when are you gonna get on this already?” He also pinned Plaintiff against a wall, demanding oral sex while he pulled his pants down.

This is not the first time Sapp has been sued, as he was accused of body-shaming an actress in a lawsuit filed earlier this year. The Hall of Famer was also arrested for solicitation of prostitution and assault during Super Bowl week in Arizona two years ago. Sapp was accused of getting violent with two women, and you can see a video of them describing the incident to police here.