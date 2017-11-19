D’onta Foreman carted off field with injury after touchdown run

D’onta Foreman went down with a leg injury after scoring on a long rushing play for the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans had just stopped Arizona on a 4th-and-1 situation and had great field position with the ball at the 34. Foreman took a handoff on the next play and scored a 34-yard TD to give his team a 30-21 lead. However, Foreman had his ankle grabbed just as he was heading towards the goal line and stumbled his way into the end zone.

This 34-yard TD run and injury by Texans rookie D'Onta Foreman is 2017 in a nutshellpic.twitter.com/MroSsQnTMQ — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 19, 2017

Foreman was down in pain and attended to by the team’s trainers.

Foreman had 10 rushes for 65 yards and two touchdowns at the time of his injury.