pixel 1
header
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Report: D’Onta Foreman believed to have torn Achilles’ tendon

November 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Donta Foreman injury

D’Onta Foreman suffered a lower left leg injury after scoring a touchdown in the Houston Texans’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and one report says the injury could be serious.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Foreman is believed to have torn his Achilles’ tendon on the play.

Foreman scored on a 34-yard rush but was tripped inside the five and was down in the end zone in pain. He was carted off the field and in crutches after the game.

Foreman had two touchdowns in the game, which marked the first scores of the rookie’s NFL career.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus