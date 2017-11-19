Report: D’Onta Foreman believed to have torn Achilles’ tendon

D’Onta Foreman suffered a lower left leg injury after scoring a touchdown in the Houston Texans’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and one report says the injury could be serious.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Foreman is believed to have torn his Achilles’ tendon on the play.

#Texans RB D’Onta Foreman is believed to have torn his Achilles after his clinching TD today, sources say. Brutal luck all year for Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2017

Foreman scored on a 34-yard rush but was tripped inside the five and was down in the end zone in pain. He was carted off the field and in crutches after the game.

D'onta Foreman is on crutches owner Bob McNair said team is hoping It's not too serious — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 19, 2017

Foreman had two touchdowns in the game, which marked the first scores of the rookie’s NFL career.