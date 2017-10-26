Report: Dont’a Hightower out for season with torn pectoral muscle

The New England Patriots have struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball this season, and things could be about to get worse for them in that department.

According to multiple reports, Dont’a Hightower is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

According to a league source, Donta Hightower has a torn pectoral muscle and is out for the year. Big loss for the Patriots — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 26, 2017

Hightower was originally listed as questionable for Week 8 with a shoulder injury, but that’s obviously not all he was dealing with. Albert Breer of The MMQB reports that Hightower had a partially-torn muscle during the offseason, which is why some teams pulled their offers from the linebacker when he was a free agent.

The pec was partially torn by the time he took physicals in March. It's why he failed them, it's why offers were pulled. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 26, 2017

The Patriots are already incredibly thin at linebacker, and Hightower is the leader of their defense. The 27-year-old dealt with a knee injury earlier in the year, but he had played in the last four games and recorded two sacks.