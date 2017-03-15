Dont’a Hightower re-signs with Patriots

The New England Patriots have re-signed inside linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

After he tested the free agent market and made stops in New York and Pittsburgh among other places, Hightower ultimately settled for a four-year deal with the team that drafted him.

Hightower got a four-year, $43.5M contract, including $19 million guaranteed, according to his agency, @_SportsTrust. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2017

This was the expected outcome all along, with the belief being that Hightower was simply trying to drive up the price on the Patriots by visiting with the Jets and Steelers. New England offered him in the range of $10 million per year last offseason, so ultimately the Patriots got what they wanted.

Hightower has emerged as one of the leaders of New England’s defense, so losing him would have been tough. Between keeping Hightower, signing Stephon Gilmore and trading for Dwayne Allen, Kony Ealy and Brandin Cooks, the defending champs have had themselves quite the offseason.