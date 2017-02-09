Ad Unit
Dont’a Hightower explains why he skipped Patriots parade

February 9, 2017
by Grey Papke

Despite playing a big role in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win, linebacker Dont’a Hightower was a no-show for the team’s Tuesday parade.

The reasoning is simple: Hightower is tired of being cold.

The weather on Tuesday was cold and rainy, and fans had to dress warmly if they wanted to see their heroes on parade. Hightower is from Tennessee and went to college at Alabama, so this sort of weather just isn’t up his alley.

This isn’t the only event Hightower will be skipping in the aftermath of the Patriots’ Super Bowl win. The weather probably doesn’t have much to do with the other one.


