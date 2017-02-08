Dont’a Hightower skipping White House visit; James White could follow suit

The list of New England Patriots players who are going to pass on visiting the White House to be honored for their Super Bowl victory continues to grow.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, one of the heroes of Super Bowl LI, said Wednesday that he will not be taking the trip to Washington, D.C. It should be noted that Hightower did not visit the White House when the Patriots won it all two years ago, either.

"Been there, done that," Dont'a Hightower said, also noting he didn't go to White House in 2014 w/ Pats. Had previously been with Alabama. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 8, 2017

Tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive back Jason McCourty have already said they will not go to the White House, and running back James White told Alex Marvez of Sporting News on Tuesday that he has yet to decide what he will do.

White had a Super Bowl record 14 catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. Hightower had a huge strip-sack in the second half that helped the Patriots mount a comeback.

McCourty has openly stated he does not feel welcome at the White House with Donald Trump in office, and you can read some of Bennett’s thoughts on the subject here.