Dontari Poe got $125K bonus for weighing in under 340 pounds

Dontari Poe’s bank account is getting bigger as he gets smaller.

According to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure on Tuesday, the new Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle met his required 340-pound weight limit prior to mandatory minicamp and will collect a bonus of $125,000. McClure also adds that Poe’s contract has three more opportunities for $125,000 bonuses if he checks in at 330 pounds or less at separate weigh-ins in July, September, and November.

Poe, who was listed at 346 pounds with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for a fully-guaranteed base salary of $7.5 million. While it’s not the only weight incentive clause we’ve seen this offseason, it may very well be the most lucrative and could help the two-time Pro Bowler get into prime condition to throw more touchdown passes.