Report: Dontari Poe close to signing with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to improve their front seven, and signing Dontari Poe would go a long way toward helping the team accomplish that goal.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on Sunday that Poe was visiting with the Colts, and it sounded as though he intended to sign a contract.

Spoke to Dontari Poe last night. He said he's "looking forward " to visiting the #Colts. "They're trying to get something done," he added. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2017

Dontari Poe has landed in Indy. The clock is now ticking. #Colts — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2017

Poe, who weighs nearly 350 pounds, is one of the better nose tackles in football. The former first-round pick spent the first five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is one of the better players left on the free agent market.

The Colts have already signed a top pass-rusher this offseason, so adding Poe would be huge. Defense has been a major issue in Indy in recent years, and the Colts are obviously looking to address that in free agency.