Doug Marrone admits concern after Blake Bortles throws five picks in practice

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles put on a rather alarming show on Saturday night — one that had head coach Doug Marrone admitting concern.

Bortles was intercepted five times in practice drills, with three coming in 11-on-11 action, and while it’s too soon for panic, Marrone admitted that he wasn’t exactly thrilled with what he saw.

“I think any time someone doesn’t perform to what you want to do, you’re concerned about it,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “He’s not the only one that’s out there. There’s some good things.

“We’re going to look at it. We’re going to look at those plays. If there’s any struggle or things we don’t like, then obviously we’re going to be smart enough to throw that crap out.”

The Jaguars have high hopes for 2017, and they’ve been saying good things about Bortles. Things like this, though, are bound to keep the worries up as he begins to embark on a very important season for himself.