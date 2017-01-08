Doug Baldwin: ‘A lot of my game I stole from Steve Smith’

Steve Smith has called it quits on his NFL career, but his influence will continue to be felt.

Smith recently wrapped up a 16-year career that many feel will get him enshrined in the Hall of Fame. While he will no longer be tormenting secondaries anymore, one receiver who plays a similar style will be for the foreseeable future.

At 28-years-old, Doug Baldwin is in his prime and looks to continue where Smith left off. He has pattered his game after the Smith and the man who is seventh on the NFL’s all-time receiving yardage list is the reason Baldwin wears uniform No.89.

“A lot of my game I stole from Steve Smith,” Baldwin said, via the Seahawks’ official site.

“I just love the way that he played the game with passion and fire,” Baldwin continued. “You can say whatever you want about the guy, but he was a competitor. He fought for every inch on that football field and I wanted to be like that, so I try to emulate everything that my body can possibly emulate.”

When you watch Baldwin play, you can certainly see the fire and passion that has become synonymous with Smith. Baldwin has also developed into a very good receiver. He finished last season tied for the NFL lead with 14 touchdown receptions. This season, Baldwin established career highs in receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,128) while playing in all 16 games for the fourth season in a row.

Baldwin also has a way with words, which Smith showed on numerous occasions over his great career. You can check out Baldwin going off on the media after a playoff game here.