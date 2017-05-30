Doug Baldwin: ‘I don’t know’ if Pete Carroll holds Russell Wilson accountable

The Seattle Seahawks are going to be fielding questions regarding the recent ESPN bombshell story on Richard Sherman for a while, and wide receiver Doug Baldwin is the latest to weigh in.

While Sherman was the main topic of Seth Wickersham’s feature, you could actually argue that Russell Wilson’s reputation took the biggest hit. After speaking with several current and former Seahawks players, coaches and staffers, Wickersham was left with the impression that there is a lot of resentment toward Wilson. Some of that reportedly has to do with Pete Carroll not holding the quarterback accountable.

In an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle’s “Brock and Salk” show Monday, Baldwin was asked if Carroll treats Wilson the same as every other player.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I didn’t even read the entire article. I read parts of it,” he said, per Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. “Didn’t really have time to read the whole thing. I think Pete does a fantastic job of handling different individuals differently. We all have our different personalities. We all act different ways. And Pete does a fantastic job of accommodating those personalities. He’s done it with me. He’s done it with Russ, with [Richard Sherman], with [Marshawn Lynch], with all of us. And he does a great job at it.”

Baldwin didn’t exactly say anything that would confirm the alleged “resentment,” but he didn’t offer an enthusiastic defense of Wilson, either. In fairness, he probably just didn’t want to get into it and risk creating further controversy.

One defensive player already came out and defended Wilson, but we haven’t seen anyone speak on Sherman’s behalf. In fact, a follow-up report made it seem like Seahawks players are pleased that Sherman’s dirty laundry was aired publicly.

All locker rooms have issues, but the ones in Seattle seem a bit more noteworthy than elsewhere. If they get off to a rough start, a lot of the stuff Wickersham brought to light will become magnified.