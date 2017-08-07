Doug Baldwin: Russell Wilson looks less ‘chubby’ in training camp this year

Russell Wilson dealt with a number of injuries last season that limited his mobility, but it sounds like the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is committed to being quick on his feet once again in 2017.

Wilson has lost some weight this offseason with a new diet and conditioning regimen. Gregg Bell of The News Tribune notes that he looks “noticeably slimmer,” and Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin agrees.

“Coming in and being lighter than he’s been in the past — we always made fun of him, sometimes, how he looked a little chubby,” Baldwin said over the weekend. “Comes with old age.”

After a slow start in training camp, Wilson reportedly lit it up on Sunday in both seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 scrimmages. Baldwin says the quarterback appears more committed than ever after a down year in 2016.

“He’s a professional. I can’t talk highly enough about the way that he prepares himself and the things that he does to get himself ready day in and day out, season in and season out,” Baldwin said. “He’s just a consummate pro.

“He’s done a great job coming into this camp, I think, more prepared I think than he has been in the past.”

Wilson revealed some of the interesting details of his diet earlier this offseason, and it sounds like the results have been there so far. If he can stay healthy in 2017, there’s no reason he can’t get back to being the Wilson we are used to seeing.

H/T Pro Football Talk