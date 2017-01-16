Doug Baldwin coped with Seahawks playoff loss by playing Madden

How does an NFL player cope with a painful season-ending defeat? Well, it’s hard to avoid football completely if you’re in that line of work, so one alternative is to immerse yourself into a sort of football you can have total control of.

That is what Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin chose to do after his team’s 36-20 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Specifically, Baldwin stayed up until 3:30 am playing Madden to try to soften the blow a bit.

“I was up at 3:30 this morning playing Madden,” Baldwin said Sunday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “The reason why I play Madden is because in Madden I can control everything and in the game of life and the game of football you can’t. It’s kind of like an outlet. When I was sitting there visualizing about all that we’ve been through, it is hard.”

Who among us hasn’t loaded up Madden to get a measure of revenge after a real life loss? We wonder if Baldwin put it on easy mode and started trashing Atlanta at will.

That said, there are some things, like this, you can’t replicate in Madden. Here’s hoping Baldwin feels better soon.