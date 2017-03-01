Doug Marrone affirms that Blake Bortles is Jaguars’ quarterback

Blake Bortles is the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, at least according to his coach.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone affirmed his commitment to Bortles on Wednesday, telling reporters that as far as he’s concerned, there is no other option at quarterback.

Doug Marrone on Blake Bortles: "I see Blake as our quarterback." — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 1, 2017

"He has to get better, he knows that & we have to get better around him…he's our QB right now" – Marrone on Blake Bortles#Jaguars — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 1, 2017

Bortles took a step back in 2016, with an unacceptably low 23-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Bortles struggled so much that Tom Coughlin seemed to hedge on the franchise’s commitment to him last week. The coach is doing no such thing, though it’s clear that both Coughlin and Marrone are looking for a lot more from the former third overall pick.