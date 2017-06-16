Bucs GM: Doug Martin looks more like his 2015 self

All of the reports coming out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp indicate nothing but good things for running back Doug Martin.

NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo relayed word from Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht with yet another positive report on Martin, who ended last season suspended for a violation of the NFL drug policy.

“I had a conversation with [Licht]. He said, ‘[Martin] looks lean, he looks like he’s finishing his runs — obviously, there is no contact in the spring — but it looks like he’s finishing his runs. He looks like he’s got that burst. He looks like he’s got that burst. He looks like the Doug Martin of 2015,'” Garafolo said on NFL Network’s Inside Minicamp Live, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

2015 Martin ran for 1,402 yards and was an All-Pro, so that’s a lofty comparison. Still, he’s consistently been getting rave reviews all offseason. He’ll miss the first three games of the year due to his suspension, but after that, intrigue will be high.