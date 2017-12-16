Doug Pederson: Jay Ajayi will continue to see more touches

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is seeing his role continue to increase, and it doesn’t sound like that will be stopping.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is pleased with Ajayi’s contributions so far — and seemed to indicate that his role would only keep growing as long as he kept performing.

“His production and his touches are going up each week,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Ajayi on Wednesday, via Jeff McLane of Philly.com. “He’s really fit in well. Still learning the protection aspect of it and some of the routes that we do with the backs, but [I] really feel like he’s come a long way in understanding our offense.”

Dolphins players were not happy to see Ajayi go when he was traded at the deadline, and it’s easy to see why. He’s averaging seven yards per carry since moving to Philadelphia, and his 15 carries in Week 14 were his best tally since the trade.