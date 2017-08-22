Doug Pederson: LeGarrette Blount will be ‘a big part of our offense’

There have been some rumblings that LeGarrette Blount may not make the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster after he has looked unimpressive in the preseason, but head coach Doug Pederson put that talk to rest on Tuesday.

Pederson was asked about Blount’s roster security, to which he responded that the 30-year-old running back is a “beast” and will have a big role in Philly’s backfield.

Pederson speaking on LeGarrette Blount's roster security: "The guy's a beast of a runner." Expects him to be "a big part of our offense." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2017

Blount has rushed for just 17 yards on nine carries this preseason. While preseason essentially means nothing, he has looked slower than usual. It should also be a concern for Eagles fans that Bill Belichick chose not to bring Blount back for cheap money after he rushed for an NFL-best 18 touchdowns last season.

If a recent report we heard about Blount’s conditioning is true, perhaps he can address the problem before Week 1.