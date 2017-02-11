Bills GM Doug Whaley reportedly intrigued by possibility of Cardale Jones at QB

It seems evident the Buffalo Bills will survey other options for the quarterback position in 2017, and one of them may be in-house.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, general manager Doug Whaley finds the prospect of Cardale Jones at quarterback “appealing.”

Buffalo faces a difficult decision with only a limited number of available quarterbacks. Jimmy Garoppolo likely won’t be dealt within the AFC East, and Tony Romo is unlikely to see the Bills as being close enough to contention to be interested. The rest of those options would either fall in the draft or lower-tier free agents.

Current starter Tyrod Taylor may be on the way out, and while Jones may be talented, he has also been dogged by questions of maturity and readiness. Nevertheless, with an absence of alternatives, starting him going forward is apparently under consideration.