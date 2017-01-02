Ad Unit
Monday, January 2, 2017

Doug Whaley says he did not have input in Rex Ryan firing

January 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

The power structure within the Buffalo Bills organization seems a little bit muddled.

General manager Doug Whaley said in his season-ending press conference Monday that he had no say in Rex Ryan’s firing, deflecting all blame or credit to the ownership level. In fact, he couldn’t even tell you the reasoning behind it.

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano indicated that the press conference got a bit testy as Whaley was repeatedly pressed about Ryan’s firing.

Quotes like this don’t paint a picture of a stable, smoothly run organization. It gets worse when you remember this quote from interim coach Anthony Lynn about Tyrod Taylor’s benching. The coach doesn’t seem to have a say in who the personnel are, and the general manager claims to not have a say in whether the coach is retained or not.


