Doug Whaley says he did not have input in Rex Ryan firing

The power structure within the Buffalo Bills organization seems a little bit muddled.

General manager Doug Whaley said in his season-ending press conference Monday that he had no say in Rex Ryan’s firing, deflecting all blame or credit to the ownership level. In fact, he couldn’t even tell you the reasoning behind it.

Doug Whaley said the decision to fire Rex Ryan was one made between Terry Pegula and Rex Ryan. He wasn't involved. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) January 2, 2017

Doug Whaley says he speaks for ownership and the team president. Says ownership issued a statement on the firing of Rex Ryan. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) January 2, 2017

Doug Whaley said he didn't feel the need to speak after ownership issued a statement on Rex Ryan's firing. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) January 2, 2017

#Bills GM Doug Whaley: Rex asked to speak to Pegula privately, and I was then informed that Rex was no longer our head coach. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 2, 2017

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano indicated that the press conference got a bit testy as Whaley was repeatedly pressed about Ryan’s firing.

Doug Whaley repeatedly says he wasn't "privy" to conversation that led to Rex Ryan's firing. Most contentious 7-9 presser I've seen. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 2, 2017

Doug Whaley won't offer an opinion on whether it was the right decision to fire Rex Ryan. Asked repeatedly, he says he hasn't thought of it. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 2, 2017

Quotes like this don’t paint a picture of a stable, smoothly run organization. It gets worse when you remember this quote from interim coach Anthony Lynn about Tyrod Taylor’s benching. The coach doesn’t seem to have a say in who the personnel are, and the general manager claims to not have a say in whether the coach is retained or not.