Dre Kirkpatrick trolled by teammates over embarrassing failed pick-six

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick nearly scored a 100-yard touchdown after intercepting Brock Osweiler in the end zone on Sunday, but Dre Kirkpatrick got in his way. And Dre Kirkpatrick is going to be hearing about it from his teammates for a very, very long time.

Kirkpatrick had a clear path to the end zone after stepping in front of Osweiler’s pass, but he somehow fumbled as he approached the 10-yard line. Here’s a video:

Somehow, Dre Kirkpatrick's 100-yard interception return didn't end with a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/c3zsalux4h — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2017

Fortunately, Kirkpatrick recovered his own fumble and the Bengals retained possession. It still has to sting that he cost himself a touchdown by seemingly running out of gas, and the veteran’s teammates obviously feel no sympathy for him. We know that because someone thought it would be funny to place an oxygen tank on Kirkpatrick’s seat for the team flight back to Cincinnati.

Everybody got jokes A post shared by Dre Kirkpatrick (@drepic6) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Running the length of the field at full speed in the Denver altitude is no easy task. At least Kirkpatrick didn’t fumble the ball the way we have seen so many other football players lose it at the goal line.