Drew Bledsoe hilariously trolls Julian Edelman over beard

Drew Bledsoe hilariously trolled Julian Edelman on Wednesday over the New England Patriots receiver’s beard.

The Patriots’ Twitter account posted a video of Edelman’s interview with NFL Network, teasing his comments about team chemistry.

What stood out to Bledsoe though was Edelman’s bushy beard:

Time to trim up that beard there @Edelman11 . Can't have my legacy number looking like a homeless logger. https://t.co/DaEUfHIJae — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) February 15, 2017

Point for Bledsoe.

Those are some harsh words for the former Patriots quarterback, who infamously was replaced by Tom Brady in 2003. Bledsoe wore jersey No. 11, which is now sported by Edelman on the Pats.

All that remains to be seen is whether Edelman responds to Bledsoe like he’s done in the past with other teammates on social media, such as here.