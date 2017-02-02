Drew Brees plans to play a couple more seasons

Drew Brees just celebrated his 38th birthday, but despite his relatively advanced age, he’s not looking at hanging it up anytime soon.

Brees told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Thursday that he believes he has a few more years in him.

“I got a few more (years) at least,” Brees said, via Conor Orr of NFL.com. “When you first get into the league you think you’re invincible, right? You think you’re going to last forever. But I understand now, I’m just finishing my 16th season and I’m probably a little closer to the end than I am the beginning. So I just want to create a tremendous sense of urgency for every single year. I don’t want to look any further past this year and what’s right in front of us. Especially with what we’ve gone through over the last three years while watching other teams from the NFC South go to the Super Bowl.”

Brees is signed through 2018, at which point he’ll be 39. It’s not young, but at the same time, Tom Brady is starting a Super Bowl at the same age. Brees definitely seems to have some more in the tank.