Drew Brees’ future with Saints is reportedly ‘unsure’

The New Orleans Saints suddenly look like a playoff team after rattling off six straight wins following their 0-2 start to the season, but could they be losing their star quarterback after the year is over?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that Drew Brees is not a lock to be back with the Saints in 2018.

“My understanding is the future is unsure for Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints,” Rapoport said. “They’ve got this young team with so much talent that they’d like to keep together, but there is an open question now of whether or not Drew Brees will be a part of that. I am told it is up in the air.”

Brees is not under contract with the Saints for 2018, and his current deal includes a guarantee that the team cannot franchise tag him. Rapoport notes that the Saints have been somewhat concerned about Brees missing throws this season that he has made in the past, and they have been in the market for a quarterback for quite some time. All of that is to be expected when you consider that Brees will turn 39 in January.

Rapoport also reports that Brees is not interested in playing for another team, so he could conceivably retire if the Saints don’t want him back.

“When you talk to people close to Drew Brees, they say he will not play anywhere else,” Rapoport said.

Brees has still played better than most quarterbacks across the league this year, as he ranks third in the NFL with a 105.0 passer rating. He’s on pace for his 12th consecutive season of 4,000-plus passing yards, though he has just 13 touchdown passes in eight games. Still, the Saints are 6-2 and their offense has been well-balanced and effective.

Saints head coach Sean Payton has a close relationship with Brees, so it’s tough to imagine the two wanting to part ways. It would not be a shock if New Orleans drafts a quarterback early on in 2018, but it would be somewhat of a surprise if Brees isn’t back under center to start next season.