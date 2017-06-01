Drew Brees praises Adrian Peterson: ‘He’s a stud’

Maybe it’s not time to dismiss Adrian Peterson just yet.

New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees had high praise for new teammate Adrian Peterson when talking with reporters on Thursday. The QB called “All Day” a stud, saying the running back has “been impressive” during OTAs.

“He is a stud,” Brees told reporters on Thursday regarding Peterson, via Pro Football Talk. “He looks the part. It has been impressive. Obviously, you admired the guy from afar. I have played in a few Pro Bowls with him, so I do have a little bit of that experience. There is something about handing the ball off to that guy and watching him run through the hole and take on anybody who tries to tackle him. Obviously, we are not in pads right now, but you are just imagining what it is going to be like. So, I am excited for that time to come.

“Any time you can get him in space against a smaller DB, look out,” Brees said. “Good luck tackling that guy in the open field. I feel like all of our backs are doing a really good job right now. Our offense is conducive to that. We do a lot with our backs. I think he is going to be able to do some stuff in this offense that maybe he has not done over the course of his career, just because we require some versatility from that position.”

This has to be great news for fans of the Saints and Peterson. New Orleans took a chance on Peterson following his release by the Minnesota Vikings, for whom he had played since 2007. Peterson only had 37 carries for 72 yards last season while battling injuries, so his stock was low this offseason. Combine his lack of performance last year with his recent injuries and his age (he’s now 32), and it’s easy to see why there was caution surrounding him.

But the Saints signed him despite having Mark Ingram, and they also have rookie Alvin Kamara, whom they drafted. They will have many top weapons in the backfield. And now Peterson is looking much stronger as a bounceback candidate for 2017.