Drew Brees convinced Saints injuries are product of ‘Thursday Night Football’

The New Orleans Saints lost six players to injury in their game against the Atlanta Falcons, and Drew Brees is convinced he knows the reason the number of casualties was so high.

Quick reminder: NFL players despise “Thursday Night Football.”

Following his team’s 20-17 loss, Brees said he is certain so many players sustained injuries because the game took place on a Thursday.

“It’s 100 percent a product of playing on Thursday night,” Brees said, per ESPN’s Mike Triplett. “Do you understand what guys’ bodies go through in a game? And then to have to turn around four days later and to play? Look at the injury studies: They’re off the charts. They’re off the charts. So is this smart as it pertains to guys’ health and safety? No, absolutely not.”

The Saints had 10 players in total leave the field due to injuries, but four of them were able to return. Among those who were ruled out was star rookie running back Alvin Kamara, who had four touches on the opening drive and was clearly going to be the focal point of the New Orleans offensive attack.

“I can sit here and tell you that no player likes putting himself at risk on four days’ rest, to come and put their bodies through what they put them through in a game,” Brees added. “So you hope that it’s addressed [this offseason], you hope that it’s talked about and you hope that something is done about it.

“When you see guys go down, when you lose guys for what you think is unnecessary just because you put them at a much higher risk in such a quick turnaround, that gets you upset.”

Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, who exited with a groin injury, agreed with Brees and said sometimes a player’s body is “just not back” with only four days of rest. Sean Payton was clearly frustrated as well.

“What do you guys think? Seriously, speak up,” Payton said when asked about playing on Thursday nights. “What do you guys think? Why do you think there were so many injuries tonight? Anyone?”

The complaints about “Thursday Night Football” have grown louder and louder each season. After the Seattle Seahawks lost Richard Sherman to a season-ending injury in a Thursday game last month, Doug Baldwin had some extremely strong remarks about the scheduling. Eventually, the NFL may have to address the concerns.