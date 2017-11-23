Drew Kaser pokes fun at himself after missing net entirely on practice kick

Los Angeles Chargers punter Drew Kaser had one of the funnier kicking mishaps in recent memory on Thursday, and even he saw the humor in it.

Kaser, who served as the team’s emergency kicker in their 28-6 Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys with Nick Novak hobbled, hilariously missed the kicking net entirely on a practice field goal on the sideline during the first half.

#Chargers Drew Kaser whiffs on a practice attempt on the sideline very badly pic.twitter.com/TOZ4XPgdcD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 23, 2017

After the game, Kaser poked some fun at himself on Twitter for the gaffe, referencing Bob Uecker’s famous line from “Major League.”

Well guess I gotta work on my short game #JustaBitOutside pic.twitter.com/5DZwwq1eVm — Drew Kaser (@drewkaser) November 24, 2017

To his credit, Kaser entered the game in the third quarter and nailed his first extra point attempt. He missed his next two PAT tries after that though, but at least he’s handling the rough outing better than he has in the past.