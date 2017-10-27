pixel 1
Friday, October 27, 2017

Duane Brown: Texans considered walkout over Bob McNair comments

October 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Houston Texans offensive lineman Duane Brown said the team considered walking out on Friday over owner Bob McNair’s recent comments.

McNair compared players to “inmates running the prison” at league meetings last week regarding national anthem protests, and those comments made it into public domain on Friday. The Texans themselves were particularly aggrieved.

Brown said Friday that the team had considered staging a mass walkout at Friday’s practice — and that they may still do something in response to their owner’s remarks.

McNair apologized, but that clearly hasn’t satisfied Houston’s players — in fact, one prominent player chose to walk out anyway. It will be interesting to see if they choose to act as a group going forward.

