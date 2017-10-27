Duane Brown: Texans considered walkout over Bob McNair comments

Houston Texans offensive lineman Duane Brown said the team considered walking out on Friday over owner Bob McNair’s recent comments.

McNair compared players to “inmates running the prison” at league meetings last week regarding national anthem protests, and those comments made it into public domain on Friday. The Texans themselves were particularly aggrieved.

Brown said Friday that the team had considered staging a mass walkout at Friday’s practice — and that they may still do something in response to their owner’s remarks.

Duane Brown said players considered walking out of the building today after Bob McNair comments — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 27, 2017

Duane Brown said players met before practice and decided to practice ultimately but it's not over and players will reconvene — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 27, 2017

McNair apologized, but that clearly hasn’t satisfied Houston’s players — in fact, one prominent player chose to walk out anyway. It will be interesting to see if they choose to act as a group going forward.