Duane Brown traded to Seahawks

The Seahawks upgraded their offensive line by acquiring Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans.

Seattle, who has been in need of help along their offensive line, helped fortify a weak spot with the addition of the three-time Pro Bowl player Brown. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks gave up two draft picks and cornerback Jeremy Lane.

Full trade: Seahawks traded CB Jeremy Lane, a 2018 5th-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick to Texans for OT Duane Brown, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

Some will remember Lane as the one who was ejected from Seattle’s first game of the season for throwing a punch. Brown held out of Houston’s first six games of the season in hopes of landing a new contract. More recently, Brown said players considered walking out of the Texans’ facility after the comments made by owner Bob McNair.