pixel 1
header
Monday, October 30, 2017

Duane Brown traded to Seahawks

October 30, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

The Seahawks upgraded their offensive line by acquiring Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans.

Seattle, who has been in need of help along their offensive line, helped fortify a weak spot with the addition of the three-time Pro Bowl player Brown. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks gave up two draft picks and cornerback Jeremy Lane.

Some will remember Lane as the one who was ejected from Seattle’s first game of the season for throwing a punch. Brown held out of Houston’s first six games of the season in hopes of landing a new contract. More recently, Brown said players considered walking out of the Texans’ facility after the comments made by owner Bob McNair.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus