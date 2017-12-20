Duke Johnson thinks DeShone Kizer’s confidence is ‘shot’

A year of losing — and going in and out of the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback role — seems to have taken a toll on DeShone Kizer’s confidence.

That, at least, is according to running back Duke Johnson, who believes the rough year in Cleveland has significantly hurt the rookie’s self-belief.

“He’s a young kid and he’s still learning and he has all the ability,” Johnson said, via Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com. “I mean, his confidence is probably shot, but that’s where his teammates and his family, his friends come in. They keep him up.”

Kizer, for what it’s worth, disputed that his confidence has been heavily dented.

“No, not at all,” Kizer said. “My confidence will always remain high.”

It would be easy to understand why Kizer isn’t feeling great. His team is 0-14, for one thing. Plus, after a season of being talked up, his coach is backtracking on his status as the entrenched quarterback of the future, which should worry him a bit with the Browns set to land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.