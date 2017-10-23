Dwight Freeney set to meet with Seahawks, take physical

The Seattle Seahawks appear to have some genuine interest in free agent defensive end Dwight Freeney.

KJR radio host “Softy” Mahler reported Monday that Freeney was set to meet with the Seahawks on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Freeney will take a physical.

Freeney was a dominant pass rusher for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2000s and still proved to be effective as a rotational player the past two seasons. He recorded eight sacks with Arizona in 2015 and three for Atlanta last season.

The Seahawks have a spot at defensive end open after placing Cliff Avril on IR last week.