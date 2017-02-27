Report: Dwight Freeney intends to return for 2017

Dwight Freeney is reportedly coming back for another season.

The prolific defensive end wants to give it another go, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

Dwight Freeney was unsure after Super Bowl, but source says he's decided now: he wants to play a 16th NFL season. Free agent next week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2017

Freeney turned 37 just after the Super Bowl, and he can still play. He collected three sacks and provided veteran leadership for the Atlanta Falcons’ defense on their march to the Super Bowl.

The veteran pass-rusher had a hard time finding work last summer and is set to be a free agent again. Perhaps he’ll have an easier time this year. Odds are, he’ll find a landing spot somewhere if he is set on continuing his career. It’s hard to blame him for not wanting his last game to be that Super Bowl defeat.