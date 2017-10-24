Dwight Freeney signs with Seahawks

Dwight Freeney’s NFL career is not over yet.

Freeney tweeted on Tuesday that he is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks:

Freeney, 37, worked out for the Seahawks on Tuesday. The veteran DE recorded eight sacks with Arizona in 2015 and three for Atlanta last season, and apparently he remained in playing shape.

Seattle was in the market for another pass rusher after Cliff Avril was placed on IR last week.