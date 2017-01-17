EA Sports takes cheap shot at Tony Romo

If Tony Romo finds the right team to play for next season, there are some who feel he has a shot at ending his career the way Peyton Manning did with the Denver Broncos. Apparently one popular video game company does not see that happening.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Romo will play in a Super Bowl before he retires if the quarterback can stay healthy. EA Sports knows one simple way to make that prediction a reality.

We'll send him a copy of #Madden17… https://t.co/utqI0oaY9D — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) January 17, 2017

Ouch.

In fairness, Romo will turn 37 in April. He has undergone multiple back surgeries over the past few years and has not come up big in important games in the past, so the odds are stacked against him. The likelihood of him winning a championship is very low, but that was some rough stuff from EA Sports nonetheless.

If Romo gets his wish and is traded to the team he is supposedly eyeing, he could wind up starting a playoff game next season. A lot of things need to happen before he can start thinking about that, however.