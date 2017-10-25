Each NFL team’s MVP so far

There can only be one NFL MVP, but each team can claim their own most valuable player, no matter how good or bad the franchise’s season goes. Sometimes the team’s MVP is an elite defender, a star quarterback, or a remarkable playmaker, or even a special teams player, if the rest of the team is struggling a lot.

Here’s a look at each NFL team’s MVP so far in 2017.

Arizona Cardinals — Chandler Jones, LB

The former New England Patriot is once again proving to be the defensive rock for the Cardinals, setting records along the way. He has picked up eight sacks in just seven games thus far in 2017, and is proving to be a nightmarish foe for opposing blockers and quarterbacks. The gaudy numbers are great, but Jones has also been valuable in other ways. He’s good against the run and has put plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, even when he doesn’t get the sack.

Atlanta Falcons — Devonta Freeman, RB

In what has been a disappointing year for the Atlanta offense, Freeman has continued to stand out and produce no matter what is happening around him. His 2017 thus far has been every bit as solid as his 2016 was. Freeman is averaging 4.7 yards per carry and has piled up five rushing touchdowns in six games. As Matt Ryan and his fellow offensive players have failed to hit the heights that they did in 2016, Freeman has simply been steady and reliable.

Baltimore Ravens — Justin Tucker, K

Last year, Tucker accounted for roughly 40 percent of the Ravens’ total points. He’s not that far off the total this year. Tucker has made 13 of his 15 field goals, converting every single attempt from inside the 50-yard line, with a long of 57. The kicks he did miss were from 58 and 62 yards away. He also remains automatic on extra points and still has not missed one during his entire career.

It’s not great to have a kicker as your MVP, but the Ravens haven’t been very good. They do boast one of the best place kickers in the game, and there are definitely worse things to have.

Buffalo Bills — Micah Hyde, S

Hyde is somewhat emblematic of Buffalo’s turnaround in 2017. Cast aside by Green Bay in the offseason, he landed with the Bills and has been at the heart and soul of their defense ever since. Hyde’s four interceptions lead the NFL, and he’s been involved in 20 tackles and defended seven passes. If anything, Hyde has set an example for the Bills — he wasn’t a huge, marquee addition, but he’s been integral in the team’s 4-2 start.

Carolina Panthers — Julius Peppers, DE

Peppers is 37 years old, but somehow, he continues to find the fountain of youth. On a Carolina team that has constantly battled inconsistency, the veteran lineman has been as good as ever, collecting 6.5 sacks in seven games. The Panthers have limited him due to his age to keep him at peak performance, and while they certainly wish they could have him out there every snap, it’s that management that has enabled him to have such a successful season. They’re a better team when he’s playing.

Chicago Bears — Jordan Howard, RB

Given how bad the Bears’ quarterback play has been, Howard has pretty much been the team’s entire offense this season. His early-season play was not the best on account of some injuries, but he’s come on strong since then, rushing for 560 yards and four touchdowns while helping his young team to some surprising victories. It’s fair to say that the Bears wouldn’t have all three of the wins they have without Howard’s contributions. He’s held off star rookie Tarik Cohen to remain the main factor in the offense.

Cincinnati Bengals — A.J. Green, WR

Even as the rest of the offense has its issues, Green remains one of the game’s most consistent top-level wide receivers. He’s well on pace to surpass 1,000 yards once again after falling just short of the mark for the first time in his career in 2016. His three touchdowns give him a solid base to surpass his 2016 total of four as well. There’s something to be said for the fact that Green is able to perform at such a high level despite everyone knowing he is easily Cincinnati’s No. 1 weapon on offense.

Cleveland Browns — Myles Garrett, DE

He’s only played in three games, but the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft has already outplayed many of his defensive teammates and shown just how good he is. Four sacks in three games is a testament to that. He is, in a sense, the default choice on this team. The Browns are winless and have offered very little in terms of quality performance. But between his sacks and the pressure Garrett has put on opposing quarterbacks, the Browns can be excited about this one.

Dallas Cowboys — DeMarcus Lawrence, DE

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have both been good, albeit not quite as good as they were last year. This year, Dallas’s MVP is on defense. DeMarcus Lawrence keeps turning in outstanding performance after outstanding performance in 2017. In just six games, he’s posted a remarkable 9.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, and recovered one. He is playing like one of the very best defensive players in the NFL, and the Cowboys couldn’t be happier with his contribution.

Denver Broncos — Von Miller, LB

Miller remains the heart and soul of the Denver defense, and he still takes the lead as far as impact goes. The veteran linebacker has put up another seven sacks in 2017, having collected at least one in five consecutive contests. The only game in which he didn’t register a sack was the season opener. Denver has had its share of struggles, but the defense can’t be blamed for most of it — especially Miller, who remains a dominant force.

Detroit Lions — Golden Tate, WR

There’s a case for Matthew Stafford here, but without Tate, the Lions quarterback wouldn’t be as good as he is. The veteran wide receiver only has two touchdowns, but he easily leads the team in yardage and catches, with 363 yards on 36 grabs. When Calvin Johnson retired, the Lions needed a new No. 1 receiver. Tate has quietly been one of the best in the league at racking up yardage over the past several years. He’s set to miss a few weeks with a shoulder issue, and Detroit will badly miss him.

Green Bay Packers — Aaron Rodgers, QB

If you ever need a reminder of what Rodgers means to the Green Bay Packers, you need only look and see what happened to the team after he went down with his collarbone injury. A bunch of talented receivers suddenly stopped producing, and the offense couldn’t get going. Rodgers means everything to this franchise, the difference between a playoff contender and a middling team that doesn’t pose a huge threat to anybody. He’d thrown 13 touchdowns through six games, and it’s a shame he’ll miss out on most of, if not all of the remainder of the season.

Houston Texans — Deshaun Watson, QB

It’s unlikely that even the biggest optimist would have expected Watson to make this much of an impact in Houston this soon. The No. 12 overall pick has already racked up 15 touchdown passes in only five starts, looks well on his way to 3,000 yards passing, and has more or less turned Houston from one of the early season’s biggest disappointments into a capable team that has regained stable footing. He looks like he’s going to be a star for years to come, and he’s the early leader for Rookie of the Year honors.

Indianapolis Colts — T.Y. Hilton, WR

It’s tempting to sarcastically put Andrew Luck here given how barren Indianapolis looks without its franchise quarterback, but Hilton has still managed to step up and produce even without a good quarterback throwing his way. Though he’s been limited in terms of scoring touchdowns, the fact that he’s at 512 yards receiving with Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett throwing to him is nothing short of remarkable. Now, if only he could just stop publicly ripping some of his teammates…

Jacksonville Jaguars — Leonard Fournette, RB

It’s hard to ignore Calais Campbell and his ten sacks, but it’s even harder to ignore the league leader in rushing touchdowns — as a rookie, no less. Fournette has been everything the Jaguars could have hoped for and then some, piling up the yardage — he’s at 596 on the ground — and scoring seven touchdowns in total, six of them rushing. He’s Deshaun Watson’s main competition for Rookie of the Year so far, and he’s helped take a lot of pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles, too.

Kansas City Chiefs — Kareem Hunt, RB

It’s hard to ignore a guy who has thrown 15 touchdowns and no interceptions as Alex Smith has, but Hunt has been just that good for an ascendant Kansas City team. Hunt’s 717 rushing yards and 102.4 yards per game both lead the NFL. He’s a threat in the passing game as well, compiling 285 yards and two touchdowns that route. All of that combined makes Hunt the best offensive player in the NFL on yards from scrimmage — he’s already at 1,002, which leads the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers — Melvin Ingram, DE

The best thing about the Chargers in 2017 has been their pass rush, and Ingram is leading the charge. Though Joey Bosa has been impressive, Ingram has been even better, having already surpassed his 2016 sack total with 8.5 in seven games. He is, without any doubt, one of the NFL’s best and most productive pass rushers, and should get at least a little bit of consideration for Defensive Player of the Year honors when all is said and done.

Los Angeles Rams — Todd Gurley, RB

After a very underwhelming second season in the NFL, Gurley has not only regained his rookie form, he’s actually improved on it. First, he’s become a more well-rounded player, posing a major threat as a pass-catcher now. In fact, three of his touchdowns this year have been receiving. He’s also running the ball extremely effectively to the tune of 627 yards and five touchdowns. The Rams look like a much better outfit in 2017, and a lot of that is down to Gurley bouncing back from a down year.

Miami Dolphins — Cameron Wake, DE

As the Miami offense struggles with inconsistency, the team has been forced to lean heavily on their defense. Wake has been up to the challenge. One of the league’s elite pass rushers is at it again, with 15 tackles and six sacks in six games. His career-high in sacks is 15. That might prove to be a bridge too far, but he had 11.5 sacks last year — a mark he could easily surpass if he keeps up this pace for the remainder of the year.

Minnesota Vikings — Everson Griffen, DE

Another man who gets his fair share of sacks, Griffen has been the key to a Minnesota defense that has won the team some games in 2017. At nine sacks in seven games, he’s already moving closer to his career high of 12, and he’s been in on 20 tackles too. Minnesota has a quality secondary as well, but Griffen’s pressure is a vital part of what makes the Viking defense such a quality unit — and there looks to be much more to come from him.

New England Patriots — Tom Brady, QB

It couldn’t really be anyone else. The defense has been bad, the offense has coped with injuries, but the Patriots are 5-2 anyway, mostly because Brady remains elite even after his 40th birthday. No one in the league has completed more passes in 2017, and he’s thrown 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions. His 2,208 yards lead the NFL as well. There is nobody better — the fact that the Patriots are playoff-bound once more is pretty much down to him.

New Orleans Saints — Drew Brees, QB

It’s not quite his peak anymore, but Brees still gets the job done and remains the core of the franchise. His passing yards are down a tiny bit, he’s still over 1,500 yards — 1,652 to be exact — and has still thrown 11 touchdowns. The Saints are off to a very good start, and while their defense has had its moments, it’s still the offense — led by Brees — that tends to make or break New Orleans every Sunday. Brees is still playing well, and likewise, so are the Saints.

New York Giants — Evan Engram, TE

Engram gets this honor almost by default, as pretty much every member of the Giants has been horrible. The rookie has at least had an impact on his team, catching three touchdowns so far in his young career and leading the team with 342 receiving yards. These aren’t the greatest numbers, to be sure, but on a team where pretty much every wide receiver has dealt with injuries — and Odell Beckham’s has been season-ending — Engram has been one of the few consistent options Eli Manning has been able to look to.

New York Jets — Jermaine Kearse, WR

Kearse has stepped things up for the surprising Jets and looks to be on his way to a career-best season in most statistical categories, so long as nothing trips him up the rest of the way. His four touchdowns are already one shy of matching a career best, while his 328 receiving yards put him on pace to best his previous career high of 685 over the course of a full season. Kearse isn’t having an elite season, but he’s been the best receiver in a decent enough New York offense.

Oakland Raiders — Derek Carr, QB

Carr hasn’t been as good in 2017 as he was in 2016, but he’s still been solid. And when he missed a game due to a back injury, the Raiders missed him badly, losing in a flat performance to a Baltimore Ravens team that has done little of note in 2017. Though he’s not up there with the top statistical performers of 2017, Carr’s 11 touchdowns and 1,341 yards in six games are nothing to sneeze at. Oakland hasn’t really gotten it going this season, but Carr has done his best to keep them moving forward.

Philadelphia Eagles — Carson Wentz, QB

Wentz is a star, and he continues to prove himself as one with every single performance. He leads the league with 17 touchdown passes, has cut the interceptions down big time to just four, and has even shown some ability with his legs when he’s needed to. Wentz has won six of seven this year for the Eagles, who could not have envisioned him being this good this soon. He is spearheading the remarkable turnaround in Philadelphia and is arguably the frontrunner for league MVP.

Pittsburgh Steelers — Le’Veon Bell, RB

The Steelers should probably pay the man. Pittsburgh leans heavily on Bell — nobody in the NFL has carried the ball more than he has in 2017 — and few have done it more effectively. Bell has 684 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and has continued to be a weapon in the passing game as well, picking up 214 yards there. 1,000 yards from scrimmage is only a matter of time. If he plays well enough down the stretch, 2,000 could be within reach.

San Francisco 49ers — Robbie Gould, K

Once again, it’s never a terribly good thing when your kicker is your MVP, but Gould is responsible for 57 of San Francisco’s 123 points so far in 2017. He’s made 16 of his 17 field goals and nine of his 10 extra points, making him a reliable performer on a team that doesn’t have very many of them. The 49ers will not be good this year, but they have a reliable kicker, and there are worse things to have on your team — even if you’re this bad.

Seattle Seahawks — Russell Wilson, QB

Wilson is almost underappreciated at this point on account of the Seahawks having taken a small step down from their Super Bowl best. He has been extremely solid for Seattle, throwing 11 touchdown passes and just three interceptions, leading the Seahawks to a 4-2 record. He’s been customarily dangerous with his legs, too, and his 164 yards have him second on the team in rushing yards. Wilson is as steady as ever, if not quite as good as he was a couple years back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Mike Evans, WR

Jameis Winston’s favorite target has come through for him time and time again. Evans is on his way to 1,000 yards once again, having racked up 459 so far. He’s pulled in four touchdowns in six games, accounting for a full 40 percent of touchdown passes Winston has thrown in 2017. He’s a big play threat, the team’s leading receiver, and an option Winston can trust whenever he’s looking to make a key connection with his receivers.

Tennessee Titans — Kevin Byard, S

Byard looks like a star in the making. He announced himself with three interceptions in one game against the Cleveland Browns, bringing his tally up to four in seven games. He’s defended seven passes. He’s made a lot of tackles — 26 with 15 assists. He’s proven to be a versatile option in the secondary as well, and has been excellent as a run-stopping defensive back as well as in pass coverage. He’s quickly made himself an indispensable member of the defense.

Washington Redskins — Kirk Cousins, QB

To think there used to be some controversy over whether Cousins was the best quarterback for Washington. He has become the driving force of their offense, with 12 touchdowns and 1,637 yards to his name. He’s not throwing for quite as many yards per game as he has in years past, but he continues to limit the turnovers and make productive plays. If Washington loses him in free agency in years to come, they will miss him, whether they can admit it or not.