Report: Eagles, 49ers, Titans among teams interested in Alshon Jeffery

The Chicago Bears decided not to place the franchise tag on Alshon Jeffery for a second straight season, and there is a strong possibility the star wide receiver will leave in free agency. So who are his most likely suitors?

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans are all interested in Jeffery.

I'm told potential suitors for WR Alshon Jeffery once he hits FA include the #49ers & #Titans, along w/ t/ #Eagles & of course of t/ #Bears. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 2, 2017

As Anderson mentioned, the Bears still have not ruled out the possibility of re-signing Jeffery. And while the 27-year-old said he wants to play for a contender, he is not closing the door on Chicago, either.

“I don’t have any hard feeling towards the Bears; it’s all love,” Jeffery told Anderson. “Whatever the next chapter is, I’m ready for it. I’m looking at the teams that obviously need a wide receiver, but also put me in the best situation to win a championship right now … .I also want to see what other free agents may be attracted to the same teams I’ll be looking at, that can help that goal.”

The Eagles are a team that free agent wide receivers find attractive, and you can read more about why here.

Jeffery is going to be paid handsomely, but it will be interesting to see how high teams are willing to go given his recent injury history. He’s one of the most dominant receivers in the league when healthy, but the former South Carolina star has missed 11 games over the past two seasons. That will be a concern for many teams.