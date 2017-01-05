Eagles deny Jets permission to interview John DeFilippo

The Philadelphia Eagles may not be willing to part with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo so easily.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles denied the New York Jets permission to interview DeFilippo for an offensive coordinator position.

Eagles denied Jets permission to interview their QB coach John DeFilippo for offensive coordinator job, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2017

It’s generally viewed as accepted practice for teams to make their employees available to other teams for hire when the jobs involve a promotion, which this would be.

It’s unclear why the Eagles would deny the Jets permission to interview DeFilippo at this time. Perhaps they are concerned that current offensive coordinator Frank Reich will take a job elsewhere, leaving them with a vacancy for which they’d like to promote DeFilippo.

DeFilippo has long been a quarterbacks coach in the NFL for a few different teams, and last season he was the offensive coordinator with the Browns before taking the Eagles job.