Eagles eject writer Jeff McLane from press box

The Philadelphia Eagles attempted to eject a writer from the press box during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reporters.

A few reporters tweeted that Jeff McLane, who covers the Eagles for The Philadelphia Inquirer, was ejected after a disagreement with an Eagles PR rep.

The Philadelphia Daily News’ Les Bowen explained what happened:

During confusion over a penalty a while ago, we were all trying to figure out the call. An Eagles staffer yelled for us to be quiet. (1) — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

(2) Many of us took exception, Jeff most vocally. He then went to the staffer and calmly discussed why the admonishment was inappropriate. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

(3) A while, later, security guard comes and tells Jeff he is being ejected "for violating the fan code of conduct." — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Bowen said the Eagles threatened to eject other reporters:

Other reporters are being told they will be ejected as well if they interfere with Jeff being ejected from the press box — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Philadelphia Daily News writer Marcus Hayes even shared a photo of the ejection taking place:

Eagles beat writer @Jeff_McLane being ejected from the press box for discussing press box etiquette w pr staff. pic.twitter.com/5IUdTdFEof — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 1, 2017

It is true. Never lost his cool. Sought to defuse situation created by @Eagles PR. https://t.co/y6MscISgLn — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 1, 2017

The Eagles apparently ejected McLane for what they termed a “violation of fan conduct.”

The Eagles have ejected Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane from the press box for what they deem a "violation of fan conduct." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 1, 2017

The Eagles may have the right to control the press box just as they do have the right to eject disruptive fans, but this will not go over well. After all, you’ve seen the backlash when outlets have had their credentials pulled. It’s not pretty.