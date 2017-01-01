Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Eagles eject writer Jeff McLane from press box

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jeff McLane

The Philadelphia Eagles attempted to eject a writer from the press box during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reporters.

A few reporters tweeted that Jeff McLane, who covers the Eagles for The Philadelphia Inquirer, was ejected after a disagreement with an Eagles PR rep.

The Philadelphia Daily News’ Les Bowen explained what happened:

Bowen said the Eagles threatened to eject other reporters:

Philadelphia Daily News writer Marcus Hayes even shared a photo of the ejection taking place:

The Eagles apparently ejected McLane for what they termed a “violation of fan conduct.”

The Eagles may have the right to control the press box just as they do have the right to eject disruptive fans, but this will not go over well. After all, you’ve seen the backlash when outlets have had their credentials pulled. It’s not pretty.

Comments

