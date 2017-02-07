Report: Eagles ask Jason Peters to take pay cut

The Philadelphia Eagles have approached Jason Peters about taking a pay cut next season, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Caplan says the Eagles would like their left tackle to consider taking less money next season. Peters is set to earn nearly $10.5 million next season, with a cap number of $11.7 million.

Philly is cash-strapped this offseason after making multiple signings last offseason and are looking to create some space.

One issue for the Eagles is that they signed Lane Johnson to a 5-year extension last year with the expectation that he would eventually take over for Peters, but he’s coming off a 10-game PED suspension.

Peters, 35, is also under contract for 2018 at $10 million. Given that he’s still a good lineman, he doesn’t have a lot of motivation to take a pay cut.