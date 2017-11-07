pixel 1
Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Eagles RT Lane Johnson lauded for perfect technique on toss of Von Miller

November 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

It’s not often that an offensive lineman gets the best of Von Miller, but Lane Johnson managed to on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles right tackle was especially impressive on one particular play where he tossed a spinning Miller to the ground while facing the Denver Broncos star. Take a look:

Nice move by Johnson, right? Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland apparently said that Johnson executed the technique “to perfection.”

It’s easy to see why. Just one well-timed shove to an off-balanced Miller sent him falling to the ground. You can’t do much better than that.

