Eagles RT Lane Johnson lauded for perfect technique on toss of Von Miller

It’s not often that an offensive lineman gets the best of Von Miller, but Lane Johnson managed to on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles right tackle was especially impressive on one particular play where he tossed a spinning Miller to the ground while facing the Denver Broncos star. Take a look:

Here's that Lane Johnson Von Miller toss one more time. pic.twitter.com/748GfrfJOA — James Simpson (@JS_Football) November 7, 2017

Nice move by Johnson, right? Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland apparently said that Johnson executed the technique “to perfection.”

#Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland talked about this today. Said Lane executed this technique 'to perfection.' https://t.co/8p0nnOKVHr — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) November 7, 2017

It’s easy to see why. Just one well-timed shove to an off-balanced Miller sent him falling to the ground. You can’t do much better than that.