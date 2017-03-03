Report: Eagles are ‘likely landing spot’ for Brandin Cooks

The New Orleans Saints are said to be exploring the possibility of trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and the Philadelphia Eagles could be the front-runner to land the former first-round pick.

A report from Thursday claimed the Saints have had discussions about Cooks with the Eagles and Tennessee Titans. According to Alex Marvez of Sporting News, the former is a “likely” destination.

I'm told @Eagles likely landing spot for @brandincooks so not sure how that would affect @BMarshall interest https://t.co/zjpvauzFpc — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 3, 2017

Cooks was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but Marvez doesn’t think it would cost the Eagles or any other team a first-round pick to acquire him.

Probably a 2nd rounder I'm told https://t.co/NB8mFEHb64 — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 3, 2017

Cooks has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his past two seasons in New Orleans, but he was essentially surpassed on the depth chart by rookie Michael Thomas, who led the team with 92 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns in 2016. Still, Cooks had eight touchdowns and his 1,173 yards were slightly more than Thomas’ 1,137.

Despite the success Cooks has enjoyed, there have been rumblings that he is unhappy with his role in Sean Payton’s offense. The Eagles are in desperate need of receivers, and one player has reportedly made Philly an attractive destination for free agents. We doubt Cooks would be upset if the Saints sent him to the Eagles.