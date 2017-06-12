Report: Eagles made run at Jeremy Maclin

The Philadelphia Eagles did reportedly try to reunite with free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Eagles, who Maclin played for from 2009 to 2014, still hold the receiver in high regard, and sought to sign him after his release from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles kept their interest private, but did, in fact, make an effort to pursue him.

Ultimately, Maclin elected to go to Baltimore, likely because that team offered him a larger role. Had he gone to Philadelphia, he would have had to compete with Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith for targets from quarterback Carson Wentz, while the Ravens have less of a logjam at the position.