Saturday, November 25, 2017

Eagles WR: Mitch Trubisky is ‘going to be in trouble’ against our defense

by Larry Brown

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Mack Hollins has a lot of love for Mitch Trubisky, but he has a warning for his college teammate.

Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Chicago Bears, Hollins says Trubisky will be in trouble against Philly’s defense.

Philly ranks eighth in the league in points allowed per game (18.8) and seventh in yards allowed per game (306.8). That’s a big reason why they’re 9-1 this season.

Chicago’s defense has been pretty good, but their offense under Trubisky hasn’t done much. Trubisky has thrown for just four touchdowns in six games this season. Hollins, who teamed with him at North Carolina, still believes in the No. 2 pick though.

