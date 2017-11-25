Eagles WR: Mitch Trubisky is ‘going to be in trouble’ against our defense

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Mack Hollins has a lot of love for Mitch Trubisky, but he has a warning for his college teammate.

Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Chicago Bears, Hollins says Trubisky will be in trouble against Philly’s defense.

#Eagles WR Mack Hollins on former UNC teammate and #Bears QB Trubisky: "There’s a reason why he went No. 2 and a reason he’s become the starting quarterback there. But my defense in my mind is the best in the league and he’s going to be in trouble." — Ed Kracz (@kracze) November 24, 2017

Philly ranks eighth in the league in points allowed per game (18.8) and seventh in yards allowed per game (306.8). That’s a big reason why they’re 9-1 this season.

Chicago’s defense has been pretty good, but their offense under Trubisky hasn’t done much. Trubisky has thrown for just four touchdowns in six games this season. Hollins, who teamed with him at North Carolina, still believes in the No. 2 pick though.