Report: Eagles could target Kenny Britt

The Philadelphia Eagles may have just the receiver in mind to help kickstart their anemic aerial attack.

According to a report by ESPN’s Tim McManus on Monday, the Eagles are expected to show interest in free agent wideout Kenny Britt.

Britt, 28, had a career-best year in 2016, leading the Los Angeles Rams with 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. The Rams are at least open to the idea of letting Britt walk in free agency, and he could command some solid money now that the various legal troubles that plagued him early on in his career finally appear to be behind him.

McManus notes that Britt is close with Eagles wide receivers coach Mike Groh, who held the same position for the Rams last season, and that the stability provided by Carson Wentz could appeal to Britt given the revolving door he has had to deal with at the QB position during his time in the league.

Philadelphia has also been linked to this notable wide receiver in recent days, so expect them to make some sort of upgrade at the position once the free agency period officially begins later this week.

Image via Kenny Britt on Instagram