Earl Thomas doubtful to play Thursday night against Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to be without one of their top defensive players for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Thomas is doubtful for the game.

Pete Carroll: Earl Thomas doubtful tomorrow night at Arizona. Hasn't practiced in 2 wks since pulled hamstring. Bradley McDougald again at FS. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ruIYuGJ5Ht — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 8, 2017

This would mark Thomas’ second missed game due to his hamstring injury. The All-Pro safety suffered his hamstring injury in the 4th quarter of the team’s win over the Houston Texans and missed last week’s contest against Washington as well.

The Seahawks are still sizable favorites in the game despite Thomas’ injury.