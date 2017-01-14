Earl Thomas throws shade at Tom Brady, Patriots

Earl Thomas threw some shade at Tom Brady while watching the Patriots beat the Houston Texans in the playoffs on Saturday.

Upset about his Seahawks losing to the difficult Falcons on Saturday, Thomas sent the following tweet about Brady and the Pats:

It’s easy to see where the frustration comes from.

First off, Thomas is out for the season with a broken leg, so he’s unable to help his team. Secondly, his Seahawks lost earlier in the day and had a much more difficult match-up than New England. Third, the Pats beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, so there is a rivalry between the franchises.

But his premise that the NFC West was tougher than the AFC East is comical. The NFC West had three teams under .500, including the 2-14 49ers, and the Rams, who had the worst offense in the league. The Patriots dealt with another double-digit win team in Miami.

At least Thomas was self-aware enough to admit he is salty.