Earl Thomas says he will return in 2017 after all

After about a month of speculation, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas says he’ll be back for 2017.

Thomas tweeted Saturday that he will return in 2017 after a broken leg led him to contemplate the future of his career.

I'll def be back next year.. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016

It’s welcome news for the Seahawks from the safety, who turns 28 in May. The three time All-Pro had still been contemplating whether he wanted to play again as recently as last week. Despite the injury and all the emotion that went with it, Thomas apparently came to the conclusion that he did, in fact, want to continue playing once he healed up.