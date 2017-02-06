Early edition of Boston Globe painted Patriots as Super Bowl losers

What would the newspaper headlines have looked like if Tom Brady and the New England Patriots lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl? Thanks to the Boston Globe, we don’t have to speculate.

The early edition of the Boston Globe that went out to readers on Monday featured a dramatic photo of Brady laying on the turf after throwing his first-half interception. The headline reads “A Bitter End.”

Family friends in Naples, FL had this delivered to their house this morning. The perils of early edition newspapers. pic.twitter.com/iSbchhrqSx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2017

Let’s try that again, shall we?

Patriots fans' Monday mornings felt a little bit better with this headline. (via @BostonGlobe) pic.twitter.com/sw2PhiLZD4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2017

The Patriots were down 28-3 at one point, so hardly anyone believed the newspaper headlines would be depicting them as champions. Brady, on the other hand, was confident enough to lead his team all the way back and film this commercial several months ago. There’s a reason the guy is almost unanimously considered the greatest quarterback of all time.