Eddie Lacy can collect another $55K for getting under 250 pounds

Eddie Lacy can continue collecting bonus money from the Seattle Seahawks as long as he keeps losing weight, and the next check could reportedly be coming on Monday.

According to Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com, Lacy can earn another $55,000 bonus if he weighs in at 250 pounds or less on Monday. Lacy weighed 253 when he collected his first bonus back on May 15, so he’ll have to have lost at least three pounds in less than a month.

Once the season begins, Lacy’s weight clauses state that he has to remain at 245 pounds or below. Considering what he reportedly weighed during one of his free agent visits, it’s safe to say Lacy has been working to keep the pounds off.

Earlier this month, Lacy called the weight-based incentives in his contract a “positive challenge.” When healthy and in shape, the former Alabama star can be one of the best running backs in football. The Seahawks are hoping he can be that guy to help reestablish their power running game.