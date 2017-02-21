Eddie Lacy a fit for Patriots?

Eddie Lacy is likely going to have to sign a one-year deal if and when he hits free agency next month, and there is no guarantee he is going to get it from the Green Bay Packers. The former Alabama star will need to prove he can resurrect his career in the wake of injuries and weight concerns, and what better team to do that with than the New England Patriots?

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com published a feature this week highlighting one notable player that could end up with each team in the AFC. He chose Lacy for the Patriots, and the rationale makes a lot of sense.

A talented between-the-tackles running back who struggled with weight issues and could be willing to accept a low-cost deal to reset his NFL value. That once was LeGarrette Blount, and it now describes Lacy, four years younger than Blount with a higher ceiling.

The Patriots love going bargain hunting, especially for running backs. They also love the north-south style that Lacy runs with when he’s healthy, as it is similar to that of LeGarrette Blount. New England could end up bringing Blount back, but Lacy is three years younger and offers more upside.

Bill Belichick has a great relationship with Nick Saban, and Saban knows how to motivate Lacy. Belichick has drafted and signed numerous former Alabama players in the past, so he could be drawn to Lacy in that regard.

Think Corey Dillon, who spent three seasons with the Patriots about a decade ago and won a championship with the team. Lacy averaged 5.1 yards per carry before getting hurt last season, and his plans for working out this offseason sound encouraging. If Belichick believes he can get the most out of Lacy on a one-year “prove it” contract, he won’t hesitate to sign him.